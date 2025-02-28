Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

WDS stock opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.16. Woodside Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Woodside Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 92.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,879,000 after purchasing an additional 970,640 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,686,000 after buying an additional 239,308 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 713.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,089,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,993,000 after acquiring an additional 955,303 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 853,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,315,000 after acquiring an additional 42,172 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 842,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

Featured Stories

