Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target Cut to $108.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $108.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.91% from the stock’s current price.
WK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Workiva from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Workiva from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Workiva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Workiva from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Workiva from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.57.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WK. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Workiva during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 3,010.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Workiva by 14,650.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Workiva by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
