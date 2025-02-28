XChange TEC.INC (NASDAQ:XHG) Short Interest Update

XChange TEC.INC (NASDAQ:XHG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 395.2% from the January 31st total of 315,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

XChange TEC.INC Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of XHG stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47. XChange TEC.INC has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $60.00.

About XChange TEC.INC

XChange TEC.INC engages in the professional insurance agency business in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides a various insurance products underwritten by insurance companies, including state-owned property and casualty insurance companies, as well as various regional property and casualty insurance companies.

