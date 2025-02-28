Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

XNCR has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Xencor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Xencor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xencor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average is $20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Xencor has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.70.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $52.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.14 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 232.77% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan Bruce Montgomery sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $38,409.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,054.20. This represents a 13.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the third quarter valued at $540,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Xencor by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 78,066 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Xencor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Xencor by 18.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 168,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 26,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xencor by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,273,000 after buying an additional 17,658 shares during the last quarter.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

