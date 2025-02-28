Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS) Short Interest Down 59.0% in February

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 59.0% from the January 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Stock Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ:CHPS opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.57 million, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.57. Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20.

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.0804 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

About Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF

The Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (CHPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the companies involved semiconductor industry globally. The index screens securities based on various ESG criteria provided by Sustainalytics.

