Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 325.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS YZCAY opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. Yankuang Energy Group has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average is $11.97.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy, chemical industry, etc.; manufactures, installs, and sells mining equipment and machinery; manufactures and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and rubber products; manufactures and sells methanol, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, caprolactam, naphtha, crude liquid wax, etc.; produces and sells chemicals and synthesis catalyst; explores for potash mineral; and sells coal mine machinery equipment and accessories, construction materials, petroleum products, and mineral products.

