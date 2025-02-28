Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Short Interest Up 1,830.8% in February

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, an increase of 1,830.8% from the January 31st total of 3,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 129,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Yatra Online from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Yatra Online Stock Performance

NASDAQ:YTRA opened at $0.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.77 million, a P/E ratio of 101.00 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Yatra Online has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $1.75.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Yatra Online had a positive return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Yatra Online will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yatra Online

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yatra Online stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,639 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 50.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

