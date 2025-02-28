Zacks Research Has Bearish Forecast for Woodward Q2 Earnings

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Woodward in a research note issued on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Woodward’s current full-year earnings is $6.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Woodward’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.09 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.93 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.92 EPS.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. Woodward had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.38.

Woodward Stock Up 0.4 %

Woodward stock opened at $184.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.40. Woodward has a 1-year low of $136.25 and a 1-year high of $201.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Trading of Woodward

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Woodward by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,309,000 after buying an additional 110,569 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,175,000 after buying an additional 367,300 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,418,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,004,000 after buying an additional 38,774 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Woodward by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 1,328,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,133,000 after buying an additional 751,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,771,000 after buying an additional 23,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Woodward news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $1,795,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,684.94. The trade was a 46.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,400 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $430,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,325.91. This trade represents a 10.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,044,868. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

