Zacks Research Has Bullish Estimate for Woodward Q3 Earnings

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Woodward in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Woodward’s current full-year earnings is $6.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Woodward’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Woodward from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Woodward from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.38.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $184.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.40. Woodward has a 52 week low of $136.25 and a 52 week high of $201.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.29.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,400 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $430,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,325.91. This trade represents a 10.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $1,795,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,684.94. The trade was a 46.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,044,868 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Woodward by 17,072.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,165,000 after acquiring an additional 76,313 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 100.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 4.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 68.9% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

