Zacks Research Has Bullish Forecast for KEYS FY2025 Earnings

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Keysight Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $6.20 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.19. The consensus estimate for Keysight Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $6.32 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.44.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $158.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.98. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $186.20. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 17,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total value of $3,023,680.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,779,302.12. This represents a 13.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total transaction of $970,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,886,273.91. This trade represents a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,118 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,891 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 21,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

