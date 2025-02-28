Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook of H&R Block Q3 Earnings

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of H&R Block in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.18 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.33. The consensus estimate for H&R Block’s current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for H&R Block’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.18 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a net margin of 14.71% and a negative return on equity of 179.15%.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of HRB stock opened at $53.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.32. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $45.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&R Block

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in H&R Block by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,253,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,143,000 after acquiring an additional 35,945 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in H&R Block by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,219,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,796,000 after purchasing an additional 282,633 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in H&R Block by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,701,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,448,000 after purchasing an additional 523,353 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in H&R Block by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,500,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,735,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,527,000 after buying an additional 476,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

