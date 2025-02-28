Zacks Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of EL Q3 Earnings

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report issued on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Research analyst A. Mohta now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Estée Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ FY2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EL. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

EL opened at $73.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.60 and a 200-day moving average of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of -37.43, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.03. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $62.29 and a 52 week high of $159.54.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.30. Estée Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is -71.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 43,000 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.35 per share, for a total transaction of $2,853,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 430,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,583,580. This represents a 11.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Akhil Shrivastava bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.79 per share, for a total transaction of $46,053.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at $156,645.99. The trade was a 41.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 16.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

