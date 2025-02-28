Zacks Research Has Pessimistic View of Centene Q1 Earnings

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centene in a report released on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.37. The consensus estimate for Centene’s current full-year earnings is $6.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Centene’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.29 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.13 EPS.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. Centene had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $40.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Centene from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNC

Centene Price Performance

Shares of CNC opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.38. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene has a twelve month low of $55.03 and a twelve month high of $80.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 5,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.86 per share, for a total transaction of $294,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,780. The trade was a 27.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director H James Dallas acquired 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.01 per share, for a total transaction of $99,903.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,903.93. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 23,693 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,954 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in Centene by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 26,314,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,825 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,536,167,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Centene by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,468,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,683,000 after buying an additional 111,654 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Centene by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,555,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Centene by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

(Get Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.