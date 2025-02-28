Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for AMG Earnings

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the asset manager will earn $5.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.50. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $22.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $7.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $22.25 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.72 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.98 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

AMG has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $226.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.40.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $167.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $147.13 and a 1 year high of $199.52.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.06%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,211,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $593,935,000 after buying an additional 31,343 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,184,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,975,000 after acquiring an additional 373,696 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 514,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,156,000 after acquiring an additional 26,654 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 423,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,405,000 after acquiring an additional 187,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,683,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

