Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for COLM Earnings

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Columbia Sportswear in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Columbia Sportswear’s current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.57 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.06). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 12.23%.

COLM has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $89.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.69. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $73.04 and a 12 month high of $92.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,356,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 90,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,676,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at $499,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 6,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $522,727.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,503.52. The trade was a 27.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.01%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

