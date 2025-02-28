Zacks Research Issues Positive Outlook for Assurant Earnings

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Assurant in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.54. The consensus estimate for Assurant’s current full-year earnings is $16.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.84 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.21 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.87 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.88 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $18.85 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $19.36 EPS.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.83. Assurant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.25%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AIZ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.17.

Assurant Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of AIZ opened at $211.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Assurant has a 52 week low of $160.12 and a 52 week high of $230.55.

Institutional Trading of Assurant

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Assurant during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Assurant by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 219.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 509.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In other Assurant news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total transaction of $604,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,162. This represents a 14.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

Assurant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

