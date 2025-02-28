Zeta Global’s (ZETA) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Wednesday,RTT News reports.

ZETA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.07.

Zeta Global stock opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.77. Zeta Global has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Zeta Global by 84,132.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,561,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557,119 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at $51,042,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Zeta Global by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,710,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,980 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth $43,236,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Zeta Global by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,719,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,909,000 after buying an additional 2,345,562 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

