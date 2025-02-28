Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

ZWS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In related news, CFO David J. Pauli sold 8,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $297,593.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,272.70. The trade was a 12.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,912,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $299,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,002,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,094,718.40. The trade was a 37.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ZWS stock opened at $35.09 on Friday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $41.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 39.13%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.