16,100 Shares in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN) Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHIN. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PHINIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,154,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in PHINIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,504,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in PHINIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,911,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in PHINIA by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,016,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,794,000 after buying an additional 95,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP grew its stake in shares of PHINIA by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 142,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 59,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

PHINIA stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.44. PHINIA Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $57.23. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.01.

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). PHINIA had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from PHINIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. PHINIA’s payout ratio is 61.71%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on PHINIA from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on PHINIA in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded PHINIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

