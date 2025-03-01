2,509 Shares in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,504,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,377,000 after purchasing an additional 153,491 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Astera Labs by 1,361.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,821,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,765 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,991,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 3.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,164,000 after buying an additional 47,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 16.0% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,156,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,575,000 after buying an additional 159,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALAB. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Astera Labs from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Astera Labs from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

Astera Labs Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ALAB stock opened at $74.35 on Friday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.87 and a 200-day moving average of $86.19. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.98.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Astera Labs had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. Analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Astera Labs

In other Astera Labs news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 350,680 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $31,389,366.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,353,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,675,659.05. The trade was a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 125,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $10,382,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,157,292.26. This trade represents a 34.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 827,990 shares of company stock valued at $77,096,842 over the last ninety days.

About Astera Labs

(Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.