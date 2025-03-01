2,589 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by ST. Nicholas Private Asset Management Inc.

ST. Nicholas Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,589 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.4% of ST. Nicholas Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $119,829,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 36,940 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,629,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 38,788 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 6,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,632 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on META. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $670.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $719.26.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.28, for a total transaction of $417,258.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $6,361,815.60. The trade was a 6.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.75, for a total value of $613,155.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,866 shares in the company, valued at $23,212,039.50. This represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 813,951 shares of company stock valued at $526,565,232. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $668.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $414.50 and a 52 week high of $740.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $653.18 and a 200-day moving average of $596.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.78%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

