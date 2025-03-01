4,522 Shares in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Get Employers alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,800,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Employers by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Employers by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Employers by 18.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Employers by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Employers

In other Employers news, insider Ann Marie Smith sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $70,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,801 shares in the company, valued at $450,963.24. This represents a 13.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Kroner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $51,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,087. This represents a 4.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,385 shares of company stock worth $224,267. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EIG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Employers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EIG

Employers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EIG opened at $51.77 on Friday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $54.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.27.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.18 million. Employers had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Employers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 25.48%.

Employers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.