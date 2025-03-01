47,218 Shares in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 47,218 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in FutureFuel during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in FutureFuel in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in FutureFuel by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,518 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded FutureFuel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of FF opened at $4.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $197.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.55. FutureFuel Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $5.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. FutureFuel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

