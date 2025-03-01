50,396 Shares in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 50,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth $9,446,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 60.3% during the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 620,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 233,217 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter worth $329,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth $1,332,000. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 114.3% during the third quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. now owns 678,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 361,685 shares during the period. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.40 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.58. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

