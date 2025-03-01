50,401 Shares in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in TeraWulf by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in TeraWulf in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WULF. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, January 13th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on TeraWulf from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.64.

WULF opened at $4.19 on Friday. TeraWulf Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.43 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

