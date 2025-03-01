5,091 Shares in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 945.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 575,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,364,000 after purchasing an additional 643,960 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,234,000. State Street Corp increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,899,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,554,000 after buying an additional 149,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,220,000 after buying an additional 47,902 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,661,000.
Insider Transactions at PTC Therapeutics
In other news, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $1,236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,750. This trade represents a 62.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 1,300 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $65,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,106,743.10. This represents a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,590 shares of company stock valued at $11,264,023 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PTC Therapeutics Trading Up 9.3 %
Shares of PTCT stock opened at $55.26 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $55.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.01.
PTC Therapeutics Company Profile
PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.
