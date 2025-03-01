5,384 Shares in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $764,000. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000.
ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Stock Up 1.9 %
NYSEARCA UWM opened at $38.94 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $51.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.56 million, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average is $43.49.
About ProShares Ultra Russell2000
The ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. UWM was launched on Jan 23, 2007 and is managed by ProShares.
