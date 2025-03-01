5,588 Shares in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 694.2% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 86,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 75,930 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 34,254 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 39,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in ABM Industries by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 14,977 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $528,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,774.72. This represents a 10.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 4,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.36, for a total transaction of $224,153.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,681 shares in the company, valued at $978,137.16. This represents a 18.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABM opened at $54.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $40.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.60.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.265 dividend. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.46%.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

