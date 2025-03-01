7,706 Shares in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 3.5% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 10,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 266.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MUR. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.38.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

NYSE MUR opened at $26.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.30. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $49.14.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.27). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Meenambigai Palanivelu purchased 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $41,999.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 37,065 shares in the company, valued at $989,635.50. This represents a 4.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claiborne P. Deming purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $1,323,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 931,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,660,801.97. The trade was a 5.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Stories

