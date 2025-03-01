AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 59.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 66.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 279,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,503,000 after buying an additional 112,084 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 18.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 350,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,236,000 after buying an additional 55,213 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $667,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in AerCap by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,601,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,726,000 after acquiring an additional 282,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.17.

NYSE:AER opened at $103.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $76.14 and a 1 year high of $107.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.98.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from AerCap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.99%.

AerCap declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

