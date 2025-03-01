Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.2% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.9% during the third quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the third quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP now owns 44,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,832.7% in the third quarter. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd now owns 198,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,983,000 after acquiring an additional 188,589 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the third quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 6,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Little House Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.9% in the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 63,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alphabet from $232.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Phillip Securities raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.62.

In other news, insider Ruth Porat sold 17,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.48, for a total transaction of $3,245,761.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,449,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,914,995.28. The trade was a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total value of $232,950.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,191.15. This represents a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,309 shares of company stock worth $25,057,490. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $170.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.66 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

