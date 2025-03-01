Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 151,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,920 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.2% of Americana Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.9% during the third quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the third quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP now owns 44,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,832.7% during the third quarter. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd now owns 198,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,983,000 after acquiring an additional 188,589 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the third quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 6,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.9% during the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 63,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $170.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.66 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, insider Ruth Porat sold 17,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.48, for a total value of $3,245,761.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,449,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,914,995.28. This represents a 1.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $6,870,532.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,832 shares in the company, valued at $52,329,576.64. This trade represents a 11.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,309 shares of company stock valued at $25,057,490. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.62.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

