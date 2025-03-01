Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS VSGX opened at $59.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.09.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

