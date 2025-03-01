Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $289,000 Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $545.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $559.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.41.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $489.71 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $396.06 and a 12-month high of $542.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $444.92 and a 200-day moving average of $436.29.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.93 by ($0.04). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

