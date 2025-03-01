Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Position in Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIB – Free Report) by 87.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,606 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.07% of Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $478,000.

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF Price Performance

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF stock opened at $98.31 on Friday. Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $94.74 and a 12-month high of $100.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.54 and a 200 day moving average of $97.82.

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF Increases Dividend

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.3212 dividend. This is a positive change from Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF (BBIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 3 -7 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasurys with three to ten years until maturity. Constituents are selected using the same manner that they are weighted.

