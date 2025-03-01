Automotive Stocks To Research – February 27th

Get alerts:

NVIDIA, Tesla, Salesforce, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Micron Technology are the five Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares issued by companies involved in the design, production, and distribution of vehicles and related components. These stocks are influenced by factors such as economic cycles, consumer demand, regulatory changes, and technological advancements in the automotive industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVIDIA stock traded down $5.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.97. 194,290,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,664,813. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.89. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $153.13.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $5.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $285.72. 50,268,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,914,188. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $919.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.51. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

NYSE CRM traded down $5.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $301.59. 8,810,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,510,847. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $330.86 and a 200 day moving average of $306.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $288.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $212.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $7.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $187.01. 9,550,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,930,287. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $125.78 and a 12-month high of $226.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.44. The company has a market cap of $969.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $2.55 on Thursday, hitting $95.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,000,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,149,398. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $83.54 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.59 and a 200-day moving average of $98.92. The company has a market capitalization of $106.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.18.

