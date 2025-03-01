Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$156.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$154.00 to C$156.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$126.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$154.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$149.31.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 61.20%.
In other Bank of Montreal news, Director William Darryl White sold 11,376 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.79, for a total transaction of C$1,601,592.91. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.
