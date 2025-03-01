Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$163.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$161.00 to C$163.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

BMO has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$126.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$154.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$149.31.

Shares of TSE:BMO opened at C$148.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$142.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$131.15. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$109.02 and a 12 month high of C$151.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.20%.

In related news, Director William Darryl White sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.79, for a total value of C$1,601,592.91. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

