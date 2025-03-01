BNS Q3 EPS Estimate Lowered by National Bank Financial

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $4.91 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $49.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average of $52.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $57.07.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.7415 dividend. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth $690,746,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 260.1% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,480,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,575,000 after buying an additional 3,958,580 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 5,380.9% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,972,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,447,000 after buying an additional 3,899,760 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 24.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,757,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $640,624,000 after buying an additional 2,346,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,990,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,361,752,000 after buying an additional 2,195,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

