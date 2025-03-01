Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target to $127.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $128.00 to $127.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MMSI. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

MMSI stock opened at $102.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.91 and its 200-day moving average is $99.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $70.70 and a twelve month high of $111.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 28,637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

