Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Earnings Estimates for Maplebear

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Maplebear in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Mathivanan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.21. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Maplebear’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CART. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Maplebear from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Maplebear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.92.

Shares of Maplebear stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. Maplebear has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.72.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. Maplebear had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $883.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.98 million.

In other Maplebear news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 20,750 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $886,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,771,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,734,980.82. The trade was a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,314 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $107,091.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,283.88. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,061 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,318. Corporate insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CART. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 277.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

