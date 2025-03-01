Capital Performance Advisors LLP Purchases 743 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 832,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $157,652,000 after purchasing an additional 13,920 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $6,870,532.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 282,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,329,576.64. This trade represents a 11.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total value of $232,950.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,191.15. This trade represents a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,309 shares of company stock valued at $25,057,490 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.1 %

Alphabet stock opened at $170.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $130.66 and a one year high of $207.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.58 and its 200 day moving average is $176.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.62.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

