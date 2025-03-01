CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in CDW by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Canoe Financial LP increased its holdings in CDW by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in CDW by 80.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.67.

CDW stock opened at $178.20 on Friday. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $168.43 and a twelve month high of $263.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.29.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 55.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

CDW declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

