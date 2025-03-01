Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,264,000 after acquiring an additional 137,477 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 102,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 96,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 35,954 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 12.7% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 52,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CQP. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Up 2.2 %

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $67.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.68. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.76. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $67.94.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 28.84% and a negative return on equity of 325.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 72.77%.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

