Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,813 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in Cloudflare by 7.6% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 260,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,062,000 after purchasing an additional 18,426 shares during the period. WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,588,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,157,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,656,000 after buying an additional 29,960 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 471,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $5,919,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,106. This trade represents a 82.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $1,648,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,790,303.10. The trade was a 5.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 638,046 shares of company stock worth $81,243,344. Insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NET. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.28.

NYSE:NET opened at $145.48 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $66.24 and a one year high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a PE ratio of -661.26 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.96.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

