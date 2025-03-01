Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $434,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,021,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 84,022 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 16,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 16,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Core Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:CLB opened at $14.59 on Friday. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $25.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.62. The company has a market capitalization of $683.21 million, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Equities analysts expect that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.06%.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

