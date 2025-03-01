Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFNM. Timonier Family Office LTD. acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,965,000. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 82,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

DFNM opened at $48.22 on Friday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.40 and a 1-year high of $48.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.11.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

