F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,343 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 31.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other F.N.B. news, Director David L. Motley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,485.44. The trade was a 18.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $2,062,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,652,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,261,778.50. This represents a 7.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.
F.N.B. Stock Performance
F.N.B. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.
Get Our Latest Report on F.N.B.
F.N.B. Company Profile
F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.
