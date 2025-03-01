Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 19,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, W Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $761,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 244,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,994.62. This trade represents a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $945,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,856 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,778.80. This represents a 14.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of FITB stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on FITB. StockNews.com lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

