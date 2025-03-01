First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,014 Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 650,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,682,000 after buying an additional 218,299 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after buying an additional 181,076 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 128,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 39,151 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 59,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 32,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group purchased a new position in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,445,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BALI opened at $30.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.50. Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF has a 52-week low of $27.31 and a 52-week high of $31.66. The firm has a market cap of $32.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1728 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (BALI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds a portfolio of US large-cap equity securities. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by utilizing proprietary return forecast models combined with quantitative analysis methods BALI was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

